The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.48% this week, down from 6.53% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.85%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.79%, down from 5.87% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.99%.
Banking regulations pressed on CRA, bank merger reform
The top banking regulators appeared before the House Financial Services Committee, where they said that a decision on whether to press forward on Community Reinvestment Act reform may come soon and that merger application reviews probably should consider...