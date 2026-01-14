The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.5 points in December to 99.5 and remained above its 52-year average of 98, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. The Uncertainty Index fell seven points from November to 84, the lowest reading since June 2024.

Twenty percent of small business owners reported taxes as their single most important problem, up six points from November and ranking as the top problem. The net percent of owners expecting better business conditions rose nine points from November to a net 24%, seasonally adjusted.