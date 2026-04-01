The Treasury Department today recognized the start of Financial Literacy Month in April by announcing that federal agencies will use the month to spotlight events, initiatives and public engagement opportunities designed to strengthen financial knowledge and financial security.

“Understanding how to make informed financial decisions unlocks opportunity for every American and their families,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “We live in the greatest country in the history of the world and on the eve of our 250th anniversary, understanding what has driven our success is the key to our future and what will lead the nation successfully for the next 250 years.” (Watch a video statement from Bessent.)

Individuals can visit MyMoney.gov to access centralized guidance and educational tools from across federal departments and agencies to help make informed financial decisions, according to the announcement.

In related news, the American Bankers Association Foundation provides financial education programs and resources for bankers to strengthen the financial well-being of their communities, including Get Smart About Credit and Teach Children to Save.