Senate and House Republicans today announced an agreement to end a stalemate over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS has been without funding since lawmakers failed to reach a deal in February over policy changes involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to the New York Times, lawmakers will advance a spending bill to fund most of DHS through Sept. 30, except for the agencies involved in immigration enforcement. ICE and the Border Patrol will continue to receive funding through monies appropriated earlier this year. Republican leaders said they will seek to continue funding for the two agencies through the reconciliation process.

A senior White House official said President Trump would sign the measure, the Times reported.

Among the agencies in DHS is the Transportation Security Administration, whose screeners have started missing paychecks. DHS also includes the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Secret Service, which investigates ATM-related crimes.

The Senate and House are in recess but have special pro forma sessions scheduled for Thursday, during which legislation could be taken up and sent to the president if no lawmakers object, according to the Times.