The landscape for bank marketers in the new year continues to evolve rapidly. In response to ongoing technological advancements and changing consumer expectations, Capital Performance Group has drawn from its client work and the results of recent ABA bank marketing surveys to identify six key trends shaping the future of bank marketing.

While some of these themes, such as brand awareness and data privacy, remain evergreen, the way they are being implemented is shifting in notable ways. Others, such as AI-driven productivity and changes in media mix, are newer forces reshaping the field in real time. So, what should bank marketers pay close attention to? Here are the six emerging trends CPG predicts bank marketers will see this coming year:

1. Using AI to boost productivity

Working with bank clients of all sizes over the past few years, CPG has seen AI transition from a buzzword to a boardroom priority — it is no longer a nice-to-have. While early conversations around artificial intelligence focused on hypothetical impacts, today’s CMOs are expected to have well-defined plans for integrating AI across their organizations. From content ideation and generation to customer journey mapping and chatbots, AI transforms how banks engage with their audiences. Yet, content remains king among the many benefits and opportunities that AI presents. AI can accelerate content development by drafting outlines, repurposing existing assets, and personalizing messages at scale, among other benefits. However, it is important that the strategy and message behind AI remain rooted in brand identity.

This shift toward practical, high-impact applications of AI is already evident across the industry. In an ABA survey of bank marketers, CPG found that AI adoption nearly doubled in just one year, with content creation emerging as one of the most impactful use cases. But the research also reveals that while excitement is high, confidence is not. Most marketers rate their AI expertise as relatively low, presenting a significant opportunity for growth.

2. Data-driven trust

As financial institutions continue to utilize more data, trust has become a currency of brand loyalty. Customers want innovation, but not at the expense of privacy. With scams and fraud on the rise, collaboration between financial marketing, compliance and cybersecurity teams is increasingly being leveraged to address how customer data is collected, used and protected. Transparency is now a prominent factor in distinguishing financial brands, as organizations emphasize trust-based messaging and demonstrable privacy measures. These trends suggest that privacy and clear communication practices are essential to effective financial marketing strategies in today’s landscape.

Achieving this level of transparency and trust also requires an enterprise-wide data strategy with clearly defined governance, customer consent protocols, and cross-functional alignment between marketing, IT and compliance. Setting up this enterprise-wide foundation for data enables more effective marketing that can be more easily tied back to results, accomplishing multiple marketing objectives.

3. Practical personalization

Consumers are receiving personalized experiences everywhere they look — whether while shopping online or watching their favorite streaming platform. Soon, they will expect that level of personalization from their financial partners. But personalization does not have to equate to one-to-one messaging for every individual customer. Smart segmentation by product need, life stage or business type allows marketers to deliver targeted content that feels tailored without creating a drag on operations.

One best practice is to create dedicated content hubs for specific segments, such as small businesses, young professionals or nonprofits. For example, a nonprofit may not require a unique banking product, but customers want to understand how a bank’s offerings best support their needs. A dedicated webpage or resource center can spotlight the most relevant checking options, cash flow tools or treasury services for that audience, using language and use cases that reflect their goals. This “segmentaware” content strategy meets customers where they are, without requiring banks to reinvent their product suite. It’s personalization through positioning, not product creation.

4. Differentiation that delivers

Brand awareness is not a new marketing concept. But consumer behavior and a new mandate for banks to grow through organic customer acquisition have changed what brand awareness means and how marketers should approach it. Consumers face more messages relating to their finances than ever. In an already crowded marketplace of traditional banks, the rise of non-bank competitors has intensified the landscape, making it even more critical for banks to be intentional about how they position themselves and communicate their value. Auto companies, such as GM and Nissan; fintech firms such as Stripe; and digital currency firms, such as Ripple and Circle, are actively pursuing bank charters, creating new pressure on traditional institutions.

These entrants may threaten existing deposit and lending relationships, making it even more critical for banks to communicate the unique value they offer clearly. A strong brand doesn’t try to say everything to everyone. It conveys a clear, consistent value proposition and informs consumers of why they should take notice. Simplifying your message and aligning it directly with your audience’s needs and values builds recognition, trust and loyalty. But being cognizant of making your brand known does not mean outspending or trying to compete with the largest banks in advertising. It means directing your budget toward the channels and mediums your audience values most and focusing on well-defined segments, whether geographic, firmographic or demographic.

5. Marketing as a revenue driver, not a support function

The most successful bank marketers in 2026 will be the ones who definitively demonstrate their team’s correlation to revenue. Marketing is no longer just about flyers and brand awareness. It is about growth, cross-selling, retention and measurable ROI. This mindset shift requires new approaches to budgeting, reporting and defining success. As banks become more data-driven, marketing leaders who align their strategies with business outcomes and speak the language of finance are finding the most success.

It is important to note that marketing is already tied directly to revenue, but the connection isn’t always clearly communicated. The opportunity lies in tracing marketing touchpoints back to business outcomes and presenting them in a way that resonates with internal stakeholders. For example, rather than reporting that an email achieved a 35% open rate, translate that engagement into impact: “The campaign resulted in 300 webinar signups, which led to X qualified leads and generated $X in revenue.” Framing marketing outcomes with direct contribution to growth clarifies the value and elevates marketing’s seat at the table.

6. Media mix impacts

As digital habits evolve, we have identified two major forces reshaping how banks connect with customers online: the growing influence of social media as a primary engagement platform and the emergence of AI-driven search redefining traditional SEO strategies. Social media has become a primary space for brand storytelling, customer engagement and even customer service delivery. Platforms such as LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok are now essential for banks looking to reach next-generation customers and build trust through transparency, education and real-time interaction. In July, Instagram rolled out an update allowing posts from public business profiles to be indexed by search engines, expanding their reach beyond the app itself.

At the same time, the rise of AI-powered search tools, such as ChatGPT and Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), is reshaping how people conduct online searches. Traditional SEO strategies will be forced to adapt to natural language queries and AI-curated results, requiring marketers to rethink how they structure and distribute content.

As continued pressure to grow with limited resources persists, 2026 will demand more agility, creativity and accountability from bank marketers than ever before. Those who embrace these trends as strategic imperatives will be best positioned to drive growth and build lasting relationships in an increasingly competitive market.

Sammy Fiorino is a marketing consultant and project manager at Capital Performance Group.