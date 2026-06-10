Ben Chance of Early Warning Services, the bank‑owned company that provides risk and fraud-prevention services and operates the Zelle network, joins host Paul Benda on this edition of the ABA Fraudcast to talk about not just the very recent history of fraudsters targeting banks and consumers, but how banks are learning to defend themselves effectively.

ABA offers resources to help banks prevent, identify, measure and report fraud, and to serve and protect consumers.

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Host of the ABA Fraudcast is Paul Benda, EVP, risk, fraud and cybersecurity at American Bankers Association.