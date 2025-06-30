The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.
Foreign Terrorist Organization Sanctions
- OFAC sanctions Tren de Aragua leader: OFAC on June 24 sanctioned Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, a fugitive leader of Tren de Aragua (TdA) who is involved in the organization’s drug trafficking and financial operations. TdA is a Foreign Terrorist Organization of Venezuelan origin that has launched a campaign of terror throughout the Western Hemisphere, including in the United States, and continues to expand. TdA is involved in illicit drug trade, human smuggling and trafficking, extortion, sexual exploitation of women and children, and money laundering, among other criminal activities. Read more.
Russia-related Sanctions
- OFAC issues General License 115B and related FAQs: OFAC on June 27 issued Russia-related General License 115B, “Authorizing Certain Transactions Related to Civil Nuclear Energy.” Related to this action, OFAC has updated several Russia-related Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ 966, FAQ 967, FAQ 978, FAQ 999, FAQ 1010, FAQ 1011, FAQ 1117, FAQ 1182, FAQ 1203, and FAQ 1216).
- In addition, OFAC invites the general public and other Federal agencies to comment on a proposed information collection concerning a proposal to add an electronic sanctions reconsideration portal information collection within OFAC’s reporting, procedures and penalties regulations. Comments are due by Aug. 25. Read more.