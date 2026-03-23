Q Must a bank post its Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) public file on its website?

A As of March 2026, an ABA member bank is not required to post its CRA public file on its website. Banks remain governed by the 1995 CRA regulatory framework because the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas enjoined the 2023 CRA Rule. The injunction applies to all aspects of the 2023 Rule, including the proposed public file web posting requirement.

The Fifth Circuit subsequently stayed the CRA litigation in April 2025 after the banking agencies announced their intention to rescind the 2023 Rule and return to the 1995 regulatory framework. If finalized as proposed, the rescission would eliminate the web posting requirement. In the meantime, the injunction remains in effect, and banks are not required to post their CRA public files on their websites while the agencies work to finalize a rule reverting to the legacy CRA framework.

For more information, contact ABA’s Terry Hollinger.

Please note that this section is not a substitute for professional legal advice.