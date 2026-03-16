The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC issues Russia-related General License 134: OFAC issued Russia-related General License 134, authorizing through April 11, 2026, certain transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the sale, delivery, or offloading of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products that were loaded on vessels on or before March 12, 2026. The authorization includes limited services related to vessel management and safety, crew welfare, and environmental protection. Read more.

Cyber-related and Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC removes individuals and companies from SDN List: OFAC removed multiple individuals and Finland-based companies from its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, including Nikita Kovalevskij (also known as Nikita Kovalevsky and Nikita Muravjov) and several entities previously linked to cyber-related designations and Russia-related sanctions. The deletions also include related Finnish companies and one Russia-based individual associated with the same network. Read more.

North Korea-related Sanctions

OFAC targets DPRK IT worker fraud network: OFAC sanctioned six individuals and two entities for enabling DPRK government–directed IT worker schemes that defrauded U.S. companies and generated nearly $800 million in 2024 to fund North Korea’s WMD programs. Designees include Amnokgang Technology Development Company, Quangvietdnbg International Services Company, and facilitators such as Nguyen Quang Viet and Yun Song Guk, who helped move and launder illicit earnings through overseas operations and cryptocurrency channels. Read more.

Foreign Terrorist Organization Sanctions

OFAC targets sham charities funding Hamas: OFAC designated four sham charities for financing Hamas’s Military Wing, including Türkiye-based Ghazi Destek Dernegi (GDD), Hayat Yolu, and Palestinian White Hands Assistance and Solidarity Association, as well as Indonesia-based Komite Nasional Untuk Rakyat Palestina (KNRP). The action builds on prior sanctions targeting Hamas’s global charity network and underscores the group’s continued use of humanitarian fronts to fund terrorist operations. Read more.

Venezuela-related Sanctions

OFAC updates Venezuela-related General Licenses: OFAC issued updated Venezuela-related General Licenses 46B, 48A, and 49A, authorizing certain activities involving Venezuelan-origin oil and petrochemical products, the supply of specified goods and services, and negotiations for contingent investments in Venezuela. OFAC also amended FAQs 1226 and 1227 to reflect these changes. Read more.