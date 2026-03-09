More than 1,400 bank leaders from across the country are gathered in Washington this week for the 2026 American Bankers Association Washington Summit to discuss the biggest banking policy issues and to hear from many of the top regulators and lawmakers shaping those policies. The general sessions at the banker-only event will be live-streamed.

ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, ABA Chair and First Independence Bank Chairman and CEO Kenneth Kelly, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould, FDIC Chairman Travis Hill and Conference of State Bank Supervisors President and CEO Brandon Milhorn are just some of the speakers who will appear at the Washington Summit starting Tuesday at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

The Summit speaker list also includes two members of the Senate Banking Committee, Sens. Mike Rounds (R- S.D.) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.).

ABA will livestream Summit general sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET on its X handle @ABABankers.

Keynote speaker streaming schedule

Tuesday, March 10

8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.: Welcome and Opening Remarks by ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols.

8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.: Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Kirsten Sutton, EVP, congressional relations and legislative affairs, ABA.

9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Brandon Milhorn, president and CEO, CSBS and Rob Nichols, president and CEO, ABA.

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) and Naomi Camper, chief policy officer; ABA.

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Policy Panel with Naomi Camper, chief policy officer, ABA; Paul Benda, EVP, risk, fraud and cybersecurity, ABA; Hugh Carney, EVP, financial institutions policy and regulatory affairs, ABA; Jess Sharp, EVP, advocacy and innovation, ABA; and Kirsten Sutton, EVP, congressional relations and legislative affairs, ABA.

Wednesday, March 11

8:25 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.: Welcome and opening Remarks by ABA Chair and First Independence Bank Chairman and CEO Kenneth Kelly.

8:30 – 9:00 a.m.: Michelle Bowman, vice chair for supervision, Federal Reserve and Rob Nichols, president and CEO, ABA.

9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Travis Hill, chairman of the board of directors, FDIC and Hugh Carney, EVP, financial institution policy & regulatory affairs, ABA.

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Jonathan Gould, Comptroller of the Currency, and Rob Nichols, president and CEO, ABA.

*All times are Eastern, approximate and subject to change. Additional speakers may still be added.