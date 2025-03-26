The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center this week released a report to help financial service providers predict the challenges and identify the uncertainties involved in implementing generative artificial intelligence solutions.

“Charting the Course of AI: Practical Considerations for Financial Services Leaders” is the latest guidance developed by FS-ISAC’s AI Risk Working Group, a group of AI and cybersecurity experts at financial firms. The paper provides short-, medium- and long-term risk scenarios to help leaders project the outcomes of their choices, according to FS-ISAC. It also included eight key questions financial firms should ask themselves as they prepare for AI implementation, such as whether they have an ‘AI champion’ and if they train employees to interact and support AI.