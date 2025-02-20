In rural southeastern New Mexico, bank CEO and varsity bowling coach Ken Clayton often takes his team on 500-mile one-day roundtrips for bowling tournaments. For Clayton, that commitment to going the distance is also what community banking is about. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by R&T Deposit Solutions — Clayton discusses what makes community banks like his tick.

And as chair of ABA’s Government Relations Council, he also talks about ABA’s legislative and regulatory priorities for the year ahead, including tax reform and Subchapter S, regulatory challenges like the Section 1071 final rule, the SAFER Banking Act, credit card interchange policy and more. For Clayton’s 22-employee bank, policy challenges hit home in a challenging way since he and his CFO also share duties as the bank’s compliance officers. “As a banker, don’t just sit at home and say, ‘Gee, I wish this was different,'” Clayton says. “Get involved. It’s very rewarding, not to mention that it helps your customer and it helps your community.”

Clayton also discusses his own career journey in banking, his home community of Artesia and his approach to developing leaders within his bank.

This episode is presented by R&T Deposit Solutions.

In this episode: