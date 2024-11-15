In its annual performance report, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said it will continue to prioritize the Federal Home Loan Banks, property insurance and energy efficiency in the housing industry, although whether those issues will remain priorities under the Trump administration is unclear.

Among the priorities for FHFA in 2025 are changes to the FHLBank system. For example, the agency said it plans to initiate rulemaking to harmonize FHLBank eligibility requirements across member categories. It also is seeking to double the statutory minimum for FHLBank contributions to affordable housing and eliminate certain restrictions on FHLBank executive pay, although the agency acknowledged some of the changes require congressional action.

FHFA said it will continue to explore responsible uses of artificial intelligence technology in both its own processes and the housing sector. The agency plans to join with Fannie Mae and Freddie to engage with industry stakeholders about property insurance. It also plans to continue to focus on energy efficiency. However, the report largely reflects the priorities of the Biden administration. President-elect Trump has yet to announce who he will appoint as FHFA director.