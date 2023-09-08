Podcast: Accelerating bank innovation in the months ahead

There’s a lot going on in the innovation space in banking. On the season seven premiere of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Servbank — ABA SVP Brooke Ybarra provides an overview of hot issues in the fintech space, including generative AI solutions like ChatGPT. For example, she explores potential use cases for a wide range of generative AI solutions in banks as well as how generative AI can be leveraged by bad actors. Ybarra also talks about ABA’s new partnership with the Nashville-based Project Fintech accelerator and how that partnership, along with ABA’s longstanding venture investment strategy, help banks access the most promising early-stage technologies. She also previews the pre-conference Innovation Forum at ABA’s Annual Convention.

