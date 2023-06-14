Podcast: Perspectives from two bank risk and compliance leaders

The latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Intrafi — features the winners of ABA’s Distinguished Service Awards for Risk and Compliance. Jim Bedsole, chief risk and compliance officer at BankSouth, won the 29th annual award for compliance professionals, while Joanne Campbell, EVP and chief risk officer at Camden National Bank, won the inaugural distinguished service award for risk management. Prior to receiving the awards at ABA’s Risk and Compliance Conference in San Antonio, Bedsole and Campbell were interviewed about:

Their career journeys in the risk and compliance sectors.

How risk and compliance have both emerged as distinct practices as well as converging.

How they stay current on risk and compliance trends.

Technology and the future of risk and compliance.

