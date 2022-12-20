Podcast: What’s on banks’ policy agenda for 2023?

What’s on the banking industry’s policy radar for 2023? ABA’s Government Relations Council recently met in Washington, D.C., and GRC Chair Cathy Owen joins the podcast — sponsored by xChange — to recap the topics of consideration as the association prepares its banker-led Blueprint for Growth for the coming year. Highlights include driving a healthy and inclusive economy, supporting a dynamic and innovative banking industry and protecting consumers with consistent regulation.

Owen, who is chairman and CEO of State Holding Company in Little Rock, Arkansas, also discusses her own career background in community banking, her message on advocacy, challenges her bank is facing with hiring and talent and what she’s doing to elevate women in leadership in Arkansas’ banking sector.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by xChange.



In this episode: