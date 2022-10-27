Podcast: Fueling innovation through a venture strategy

Banks of all sizes access the innovation ecosystem through in-house development, fintech partnerships, acquisitions and venture investment. Huntington Bank does all four. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by SmartStream — Huntington Bank CFO Zach Wasserman talks about the $100 million Huntington Corporate Ventures initiative to expose the bank to cutting-edge tech and fuel its digital transformation.

In this episode, Wasserman discusses:

How Huntington decides when to acquire, partner, invest or some combination of the three.

Business lines where HCV is looking to invest: payments, business banking, wealth and consumer mortgage.

Details about Huntington’s partnerships with companies like Blend Labs and InvestCloud.

How banks can provide value to fintech startups as investors and partners.

What banks can learn about the role of due diligence and risk management in venture investing.

What’s ahead for Huntington Corporate Ventures, which was launched in 2020 and is now expanding.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by SmartStream.



In this episode: