Podcast: James Ballentine reflects on his career in banking advocacy

After 22 years at ABA, the association’s top lobbyist James Ballentine will soon retire. In this special episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — Ballentine reflects on lessons learned during his career in Washington and shares tips both on effective banking advocacy and on promoting diversity and inclusion in banking. Among other topics, Ballentine talks about:

The state of current bank policy issues in Congress like the SAFE Banking Act and ECORA.

Behind-the-scenes stories on legislation like Dodd-Frank and S. 2155.

How a legislative loss on a credit union bill 25 years ago galvanized the banking industry to ramp up its advocacy.

Why it’s critical for emerging bank leaders to share their perspectives and experiences with lawmakers.

How his experience as a former Small Business Administration staffer helped the industry navigate the Paycheck Protection Program.

His work as a diversity, equity and inclusion leader both in Washington and in the industry.

