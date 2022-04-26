Audit committee expectations intensify as assets hit $1 billion

By Debra Cope

very year, growth propels numerous community banks past asset thresholds that have significant supervisory implications. As banks approach two key thresholds—$500 million and especially $1 billion — they must begin preparing for new risks and regulatory expectations, according to Richard Kloch Jr., a partner in Crowe ’s financial services consulting practice.

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2022 issue of ABA Banking Journal Directors Briefing. Subscribe now

At $1 billion, FDICIA raises the compliance bar further. At this threshold, banks must have a completely independent audit committee, adhere to expanded management reporting requirements, and document and test controls.

Preparation for the $1 billion stage is particularly demanding, Kloch says, and banks that don’t give themselves enough time to get ready could find themselves in a scramble and at risk of non-compliance.

Kloch says that once a bank’s assets surpass $800 million, it may be appropriate to start preparing for increased regulatory expectations. Exactly when to get plans underway depends on the individual bank’s growth trajectory, he explained, but 18 to 24 months ahead of time is typically about right. The implications of reaching $1 billion are significant enough that some banks deliberately restrain growth when they see that milestone coming, he added.

As of March 31, 2022, 112 banks were on the cusp of $1 billion, with assets between $900 million and $999 million. A further 108 had assets between $800 million and $899 million, according to FDIC data. Additionally, 321 banks had assets between $400 million and $499 million, putting them on the verge of having to comply with FDICIA’s annual independent audit threshold.

Kloch says the key steps for banks nearing $1 billion include: