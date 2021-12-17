Marketing Money Podcast: Deciding How to Deploy Your Marketing Dollars

By John Oxford

nderstanding your clients’ retail and digital habits is very important to your marketing plan. As has been discussed ad nauseam, the rise of digital adoption during the pandemic kick started many efficiency opportunities within bank branching and marketing strategies.

In this, how do you know if you should further develop your digital products or spend more on, gasp, new locations and employees? The answer is it depends, and depending on where your bank plans to invest its capital should heavily affect where and how your marketing dollars are deployed.

In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I break down:

How to survey your branch clientele?

Why going too far in on digital might not be the best idea for your bank.

An even deeper discussion of retail trends, the customer journey and transaction habits.

No matter what prognosticators say, sometimes it might not be the truth.

The pros and cons of parades.

If you have topics you would like discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.