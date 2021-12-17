J.D. Power: Capital One Receives Top Customer Rating Among Nationwide Banks

Capital One received the highest customer satisfaction rating for the second year in a row among eight nationwide banks, scoring 692 out of 1,000 (up from 688 in 2020), according to a new J.D. Power study released today. Following Capital One were PNC, which earned a rating of 684, and TD Bank, which earned a rating of 673. For all eight of the largest retail banks—which also include Chase, Bank of America, Citibank, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo—the average customer satisfaction rating was 652.

The survey evaluates bank customer experience across seven factors: trust; people; account offerings; allowing customers to bank how and when they want; saving time and money; digital channels; and resolving problems or complaints.

“Customers have come to expect the nation’s largest retail banks to be able to meet them on their terms across all channels, delivering a flexible, highly engaging experience along the way,” said Paul McAdam, senior director of banking services at J.D. Power. “Retail banking customers say the most important steps banks can take to deliver that highly personalized level of service are to provide relevant account alerts and guidance on ways to save money and optimize spending.”