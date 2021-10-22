Marketing Money Podcast: Protecting the Brand During Crisis Communications Challenges

By John Oxford

or bank marketers, having to put on their public relations hat and deal with a crisis communication issue will happen at some point during their careers. Last week one of the strongest and most loved brands in the US had a communications and operations crisis. It was not handled well to say the least … and yes, I am being purposefully vague here so you will have to listen to the podcast to see which brand and crisis we are discussing.

In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency, and I break down:

A very public crisis in communication for a major brand.

Why the truth will always come out—especially with social media.

What could have been done differently?

How can a brand go about making a mistake or crisis right for the customer?

Are travel agents still a thing?

If you have topics you would like discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.