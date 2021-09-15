Podcast: Making the Most of an Anti-Phishing Campaign

The award-winning #BanksNeverAskThat anti-phishing consumer education campaign is back with refreshed content starting in October 2021. On the latest episode the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by S&P Global Market Intelligence — bank marketer Megan Kenley discusses Bank of Utah’s #BanksNeverAskThat experience, some of the results seen from participating (including helping a customer recognize and stop a money mule scam) and how Bank of Utah will adapt the campaign materials for its 2021 participation.

