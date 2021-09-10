ABA Bank Marketing Podcast: When is Too Early to Start Budget Planning?

<iframe>

By John Oxford

I

t is never too early to start planning your budget and strategy for next year. For bank marketers who have an annual budget that matches the calendar year, amazingly, we are almost to the fourth quarter of 2021 and your budget will be due soon. Very soon. Even with uncertainty around budgets and where the pandemic will be next year, you must have a plan to implement your marketing spend.

In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I break down:

The 70/20/10 rule of budgeting for bank marketing.

Why early approval for your marketing plan is so important.

Working your calendar to be efficient.

How context in marketing matters and, as you plan your strategies, make sure the context of your content is relevant to your audience.

Why do so many late ‘90s and early ‘00s songs have “boom” in them?

If you have topics you would like discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/, and please join us online at the virtual ABA Bank Marketing Conference, Sept. 27-28.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, are co-hosts of the Marketing Money Podcast.