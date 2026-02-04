Major tech platforms make billions of dollars from scammers who advertise on their sites, according to reporting from Reuters, and there’s not much incentive for them to change their practices — yet. Sens. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) have introduced the SCAM Act, which would take steps to tackle these scams. ABA strongly supports the SCAM Act, and on this crossover episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast and ABA Fraudcast, Paul Benda discusses:

How the SCAM Act would introduce new know-your-customer and takedown requirements for tech platforms.

Why there aren’t sufficient existing incentives for platforms to deal with the deluge of scam ads.

Enforcement mechanisms that give teeth to the SCAM Act’s requirements.

How ABA’s advocacy on this issue fits into the association’s overall anti-fraud agenda

In this episode