If Texas were an independent country, its economy would rank as the world’s eighth-largest. “France is the seventh largest economy in the world and I don’t think it’ll take as much time at all to catch them,” laughs Texas Bankers Association Chairman Ron Butler. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Butler — who is also vice chairman and chief administrative officer of $14 billion-asset, Abilene-based First Financial Bank — talks about:

What makes the Lone Star State a compelling economic story and an attractive market for investment (and out-of-state bank acquisitions).

First Financial’s approach to balancing organic growth and M&A.

The urgency of accelerating de novo bank activity.

How he and Texas bankers are approaching questions of deposit insurance reform.

How Texas bankers have been engaging the global economy.

In this episode