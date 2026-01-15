If Texas were an independent country, its economy would rank as the world’s eighth-largest. “France is the seventh largest economy in the world and I don’t think it’ll take as much time at all to catch them,” laughs Texas Bankers Association Chairman Ron Butler. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Butler — who is also vice chairman and chief administrative officer of $14 billion-asset, Abilene-based First Financial Bank — talks about:
- What makes the Lone Star State a compelling economic story and an attractive market for investment (and out-of-state bank acquisitions).
- First Financial’s approach to balancing organic growth and M&A.
- The urgency of accelerating de novo bank activity.
- How he and Texas bankers are approaching questions of deposit insurance reform.
- How Texas bankers have been engaging the global economy.
