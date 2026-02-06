Lawmakers this week reauthorized a voluntary framework for the private sector and government agencies to share information about cyberthreats as part of a larger budget deal.

The Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act created antitrust and liability protections for companies to share actionable threat indicators with the government. The program expired in September 2025, and the American Bankers Association and other industry groups have urged lawmakers to reauthorize what they view as a vital tool in the defense against increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats.

The recent budget deal passed by Congress included language that reauthorizes CISA through Sept. 30. ABA plans to continue to advocate for a long-term extension of the program.