Survey: Bank Customers Prioritize Human Representatives

Customers want banks to focus on making it easier to speak to a human representative, according to a recent survey released by banking software company Temenos. The top item customers want banks to focus on is getting access to people when needed, with 19% saying it is the top concern. Seventeen percent said they want banks to focus on making it easier for customers to complete banking tasks themselves.

The survey also found that 65% of customers prefer to bank via mobile app, followed by online at 51% and in-person visits to a bank branch at 42%. Customers also said they are looking for banks to help them manage their finances, with 43% responding that they want easier ways to pay bills or send money. Twenty-nine percent said they are looking for intelligent solutions to help them reach life goals and 22% said they want accurate recommendations for budgeting and saving.