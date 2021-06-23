Podcast: Helping Entrepreneurs Get Back in the Game

The post-COVID economy is snapping back in a big way — and banks are ready to help entrepreneurs get back in the game. In the second of a two-part ABA Banking Journal Podcast series on the condition of small businesses post-COVID — sponsored by Finastra — banking leaders from around the country weigh in on ways that banks can partner with small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs, whether through marketing support, incubators, venture investment, SBA lending, technology support and more. Bankers also discuss their efforts to ensure equitable access to PPP funds, commercial credit and advice for all small businesses.

