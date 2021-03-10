Podcast: The Community Bank Cycle of Opportunity

When Gilda Nogueira’s family immigrated to the United States, East Cambridge Savings Bank in Cambridge, Massachusetts, helped them land on their feet and begin their new life in America. Today, Nogueira pays this opportunity forward through community banking as president and CEO of ECSB. “It took a community to help us out,” she says. “That’s what community banking is all about!”

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Nogueira discusses the bank’s career development and financial education efforts, including through its branch co-located in Cambridge’s public high school, as well as support for families at risk, seniors and youth. She also discusses ECSB’s history and organic growth as a mutual savings bank. “Mutuality allows us to put so much money and energy into the community,” she says.

In this episode: