Peoples Bancshares of TN in Madisonville, Tennessee, has agreed to buy First Peoples Bancorp in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Peoples Bancshares said in a press release that it will have $650 million of assets after it buys the parent of First Peoples Bank of Tennessee in a deal expected to close late this year or early 2027. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Alma Bank in Long Island City, New York, has agreed to buy American Community Bancorp in Glen Cove, New York. The $1.6 billion-asset Alma said in a press release that it plans to purchase the parent of the $300 million-asset American Community Bank in the first quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.