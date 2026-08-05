Health savings accounts provided coverage for approximately 62 million Americans by the end of 2025, with the largest percentage of account holders in their 30s and early 40s, according to a new report by HSA investment solution provider Devenir and the American Bankers Association’s HSA Council.

HSAs held nearly $174 billion across 41.7 million accounts, according to the report. Individuals aged 30 to 44 held 42% of all HSAs. At the same time, account holders aged 55 and older had accumulated almost $75 billion in their accounts at the end of 2025, with the average balance for the age group $7,178.

Devenir reported that HSAs have wide socioeconomic adoption, with 62% of accounts held by individuals living in communities with a median household income below $100,000.