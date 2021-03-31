Podcast: Crafting a New Bank Amid COVID-19

When the coronavirus pandemic began, Craft Bank was just about to begin its capital raise as a de novo community bank in Atlanta. With its roadshow about to begin, CEO Ross Mynatt and his small team threw out the playbook and began pivoting. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Infinidat — Mynatt talks about how Craft Bank handled the early months of COVID-19 and opened its doors later in 2020.

Mynatt also discusses the bank’s vision for personalized commercial banking services, the ongoing relevance and market strength of community banks in urban areas and building corporate culture at a de novo in a remote work environment.

This episode is sponsored by Infinidat.





