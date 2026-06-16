BancFirst in Oklahoma City has agreed to buy Spirit BankCorp. in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The $15 billion-asset BancFirst said in a press release that it expects to buy the parent of the $939.6 million-asset SpiritBank in the fourth quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Isabella Bank in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, has agreed to buy Grand River Commerce in Grandville, Michigan. The $2.3 billion-asset Isabella said in a press release that it will pay $54.6 million in cash and stock for the $511.7 million-asset Grand River. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, priced Grand River at 123% of its tangible book value.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.