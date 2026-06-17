The Financial Accounting Standards Board today issued a proposed accounting standard update exposure draft, or ED, on the short-term hedging targeted improvements added to the board’s agenda earlier this year.

The FASB said the proposed update seeks to address three discrete hedge accounting issues identified by the American Bankers Association and other stakeholders. The three proposed amendments in the ED are:

Permitting hedging of interest rate risk for held-to-maturity (HTM) debt securities

Expanding eligible benchmark rates by allowing designation of any tenor of SOFR

Expanding eligible net investment hedging instruments to include certain float-to-float cross-currency swaps with different reset dates

Comments are due by Aug. 17.