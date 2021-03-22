IRS, Treasury Announce Next Batch of Economic Impact Payments

The Internal Revenue Service and Treasury announced today that the next batch of economic impact payments will be sent to taxpayers this week, with a payment date of Wednesday, March 24. Many of these payments will be arriving via paper check or prepaid credit cards, and the IRS advised taxpayers who do not receive a direct deposit by that date to check their mail.

Taxpayers wishing to check on the status of their payment can use the IRS’ Get My Payments tool on IRS.gov. The IRS also updated its frequently asked questions to include the latest details on the third round of EIPs.