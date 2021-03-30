Trending
ABA Banking Journal
Fed Survey Highlights Pandemic Challenges for Older Entrepreneurs

on Commercial Lending, Newsbytes

Small businesses owned by older entrepreneurs—those over the age of 45—have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to those owned by younger entrepreneurs, according to a new survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and AARP published today. The number of firms with older owners saw a 24% drop between January 2020 and January 2021, compared to a 16% drop among those with younger entrepreneurs, the survey found.

When asked about the financial toll of the pandemic, 62% older business owners said they had not drawn a salary or had taken a pay cut, while 50% said they dipped into personal funds to cover business expenses. About a quarter expressed concern about their personal credit score or the loss of personal assets due to late payments.

Looking ahead, older entrepreneurs remain concerned about revenues in 2021. Fifty-nine percent said they are worried about weakened demand for products and services, while 52% said they fear additional government-mandated restrictions or closures and 37% said they were concerned about supply chain disruptions. Just under a third of respondents—31%—expressed concern about limited credit availability. Older business owners were mixed about when their sales would return to pre-pandemic levels, with 41% expecting a return to more normal conditions in the second half of 2021, while 29% don’t expect conditions to normalize until 2022 or beyond.

