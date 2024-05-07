Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.5% in March. Total outstanding credit increased to $5.05 trillion during the month.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, remained largely unchanged from February at $1.337 trillion. Non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 2.0%, and total non-revolving credit is now $3.721 trillion.

Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 39.9% of outstanding credit. Depository institutions and finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders, with 24% and 19%, respectively, of outstanding non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.