ABA Offers Feedback on MSRB’s Strategic Goals

In response to a request from the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board seeking industry input on its strategic goals, the American Bankers Association yesterday submitted a letter providing several recommendations. Among other things, the association said that MSRB should consider the various budgetary hurdles for banks when adopting new technology, adding that “ABA believes the evolution of technology and its costs will continue to be challenging for banks as the pace, magnitude, and implementation of regulation will prove to be resource-intensive.”

Additionally, ABA recommend that MSRB prioritize transparency and flexibility in implementing regulations and supported a transition plan to return to a 15-member board. ABA also recommended MSRP work with industry when it beta-tests any potential new interface to the Electronic Municipal Market Access system that provides information about municipal bonds and bond prices.