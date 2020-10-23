ABA Launches New Data and Analytics School

In 2021, ABA will launch a new Data and Analytics School. The first session will run virtually from Jan. 25 to Feb. 11. ABA partnered with the Emory Goizueta School of Business to develop the curriculum, and Emory’s faculty who also teach in the school.

The new program is designed to help bankers employ current techniques in data analytics to the challenges of attracting, engaging and retaining bank customers. Courses will cover modern analytics approaches, text analysis, developing a data strategy, mobile data insights and applications as well as bias and ethics in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Attendees are eligible for continuing education credits for the Certified Financial Marketing Professional credential.