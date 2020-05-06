Podcast: Adding Value with Relationship-Based Wealth Planning

“When you think about it, everyone has an unusual relationship to money,” says Nerre Shuriah, who leads wealth planning at First Citizens Bank. A bank-based wealth planner might have roles that resemble a therapist one day and a legal adviser the next, and “you’ve got to be someone who loves to learn.” On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by ProfitStars, a division of Jack Henry and Associates — Shuriah discusses:
- Delivering a relationship-based asset management service in an environment of fee and commission compression.
- The skills that financial planners require today, including empathy and emotional intelligence.
- The limits of software tools for consumers to access wealth management expertise.
- The growing role of estate planning, advanced wealth transfer and income tax planning.
- How wealth planning and investment management fit into the strategy at First Citizens, a midsize bank based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
