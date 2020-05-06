Podcast: Adding Value with Relationship-Based Wealth Planning

“When you think about it, everyone has an unusual relationship to money,” says Nerre Shuriah, who leads wealth planning at First Citizens Bank. A bank-based wealth planner might have roles that resemble a therapist one day and a legal adviser the next, and “you’ve got to be someone who loves to learn.” On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by ProfitStars, a division of Jack Henry and Associates — Shuriah discusses:

Delivering a relationship-based asset management service in an environment of fee and commission compression.

The skills that financial planners require today, including empathy and emotional intelligence.

The limits of software tools for consumers to access wealth management expertise.

The growing role of estate planning, advanced wealth transfer and income tax planning.

How wealth planning and investment management fit into the strategy at First Citizens, a midsize bank based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

