The Three-Tiered Approach to McMessaging

A Marketing Money Podcast

In this podcast, John Oxford of Renasant Bank and Josh Mabus of Mabus Agency delve into building your messaging using a three-tiered approach. Josh, aka Sir-Markets-A-Lot, explains how McDonald’s uses the technique, and which media format matches each messaging type.

John shares how to break down your budget to allow flexibility in messaging opportunities while navigating the slippery slopes of the yearly budget season. Don’t miss this one—you may even hear a secret confession or two while learning how to optimize your messaging.

It’s all on this week’s Marketing Money Podcast.