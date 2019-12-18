Podcast: Bankers You’d Like to Spend a Third of Your Life With

You spend a third of your life at work, says Jeremy Callais. “You can teach someone how to do banking. We hire people who we want to spend a third of our lives with. We tend to think that the customers like to bank with those people too.”

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by OneTrust Vendorpedia — Callais, president of M C Bank in Morgan City, Louisiana, and a member of ABA’s Community Bankers Council, talks about his bank’s approach to hiring, leadership development and succession planning — including his own progression through the ranks and the bank’s conscious recruitment of younger personnel, including a CFO and two board members in their 20s.

Callais also provides an update from his work on ABA’s Core Platforms Committee and the principles for strong bank-core relationships, and he discusses how M C Bank is positioning itself for success in the competitive South Louisiana market.

This episode is sponsored by OneTrust Vendorpedia.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this episode.

In this episode: