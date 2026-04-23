The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.23% this week, down from 6.3% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.81%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.58%, down from 5.65% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.94%.
Agencies finalize changes to community bank leverage ratio
Federal banking agencies finalized interagency rulemaking to expand the eligibility criteria for the community bank leverage ratio, adopting changes first proposed last year without further revisions.