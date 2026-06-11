The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.52% this week, up from 6.48% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.84%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.84%, up from 5.79% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.97%.
Senate Democrats urge Trump to fill vacancies at FDIC, SEC
In a new letter, the Democratic members of the Senate Banking Committee criticized President Trump for not nominating any Democrats to the boards of the FDIC and other financial regulators, arguing the administration is defying decades of bipartisan...