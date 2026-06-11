The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 1.1% in May, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Final demand prices advanced 1.1% in April and rose 0.7% in March. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 6.5% for the 12 months ended May 2026, the largest 12-month increase since moving up 7.4% in November 2022.

Nearly 80% of the May rise in final demand prices can be attributed to a 2.8% advance in the index for final demand goods. Prices for final demand services moved up 0.3%.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 0.8% in May, the largest advance since rising 0.9% in March 2022. For the 12 months ended in May, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services moved up 5.1%, the largest 12-month increase since jumping 5.5% in October 2022.

The index for final demand goods advanced 2.8% in May, the largest increase since data were first calculated in December 2009. 80% of the broad-based increase in April can be traced to a 10.7% jump in prices for final demand e The indexes for final demand goods less foods and energy and for final demand foods also moved up, 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

The index for final demand services rose 0.3% in May, following a 0.7% increase in April. Over 40% of the broad-based advance in May can be traced to a 4.8% rise in prices for portfolio management. The indexes for final demand transportation and warehousing services and for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing also rose, 2.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Read the BLS release.