By Melissa Murray

For years, retirement felt distant — something to plan for “later.” Now, with retirement approaching, the reality is setting in and important financial questions are top of mind: Have I saved enough? How much are my retirement benefits? When should I claim Social Security?

These questions prompted me to explore the My Social Security platform offered by the Social Security Administration. I expected a basic administrative tool, but I discovered something far more meaningful — a clear, accessible way to connect my past work to my future financial reality.

The sign-up process was straightforward, with secure identity verification steps that felt appropriate without being overwhelming. Within minutes, I had access to a personalized dashboard.

That matters. We all know that if a tool is difficult to access or navigate, people won’t use it. Experiencing how intuitive the platform is gave me confidence in recommending it to my family and friends.

One of the most eye-opening parts of the experience was reviewing my earnings history. It wasn’t just a record of past income; it was a direct factor in determining my future benefits. This reinforced a simple but critical point: Accuracy matters. Gaps or errors in my record can impact future Social Security benefits.

The benefit estimator is where everything truly clicked. Seeing projected monthly income at different claiming ages made Social Security feel real — not theoretical. Instead of thinking broadly about retirement, seeing the actual numbers prompted me to consider: How much of my monthly income will Social Security realistically cover? Do I need to delay claiming to increase my benefit? Am I closer to being ready, or do I need to adjust my plan?

Having spent time with the platform, what stood out most is how relevant it can be no matter where someone is in their career.

Early-career adults can connect current earnings to future benefits.

Mid-career adults can evaluate progress and make adjustments.

Pre-retirees can refine claiming strategies.

Retirees can actively manage their benefits.

It’s not just a tool for a single moment, but something that can be used alongside anyone’s financial journey.

In recognition of Older Americans Month, now is the perfect time for bankers to urge customers to take a simple step that can have a lasting impact on their financial future:

Encourage customers to log in to or create a My Social Security account to understand the experience firsthand.

Encourage them to review their earnings history and benefit estimates.

Use the platform to support more personalized, data-driven retirement conversations.

Incorporate Social Security insights into financial check-ins and outreach.

And be sure to also visit the ABA Foundation’s Safe Banking for Seniors page to access tools, training and resources designed to help bankers better serve their communities — during Older Americans Month and beyond.

Melissa Murray is senior director, community and economic development for the ABA Foundation.