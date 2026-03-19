In honor of National Credit Education Month, the In honor of National Credit Education Month, the ABA Foundation is hosting an article series to spotlight strategies, tools and best practices to help consumers navigate credit challenges with confidence. Each week, a partner organization will share insights grounded in their expertise on how banks can strengthen credit resilience from rebuilding credit to managing debt. Here are the first and second installments.

By Helen Raynaud

SVP, business development, Money Management International

When income drops or expenses spike, financial stress typically appears first in debt balances and payment capacity before it shows up in credit scores. In Money Management International’s counseling work with households in crisis, short-term cash flow disruption becomes a credit problem only after balances, utilization, and payment capacity deteriorate.

National data underscore the scale of vulnerability. U.S. credit card balances reached approximately $1.21 trillion at the end of 2024, while total revolving credit outstanding stood near $1.33 trillion. At the same time, with average credit card APRs above 21 percent in recent Federal Reserve reporting, many households have limited margin for shock absorption.

For banks and servicers, this context underscores a critical truth: Credit performance outcomes are often downstream of debt structure and payment flexibility during periods of disruption.

The pre-delinquency window

In many counseling cases, deterioration reflects timing mismatches between cash flow and fixed obligations rather than unwillingness to pay. While underwriting quality and borrower risk profiles shape long-term outcomes, a practical inflection point occurs before an account reaches reportable delinquency.

The roughly 30-day reporting threshold functions as a risk mitigation window. During this period, borrower outreach, temporary accommodations, or restructuring can materially alter credit trajectories. Even institutions with strong collections operations see that interventions focused on payment continuity and balance containment are far more effective before delinquency is reported than after.

Shock events as balance accelerants

Sudden medical expenses and employment disruptions are among the most common triggers pushing otherwise performing accounts into distress. Estimates suggest Americans carry at least $220 billion in medical debt, with millions borrowing each year to cover healthcare costs. When liquidity is tight, these obligations frequently migrate onto general-purpose credit, particularly among households managing balances in the $1,000 to $10,000 range.

In a high-rate environment, this migration accelerates balance growth and utilization. When only minimum payments are feasible, compounding interest increases both borrower strain and portfolio risk.

Stabilizing debt to protect performance

MMI’s field experience aligns with supervisory guidance emphasizing early borrower engagement. When consumers initiate contact before a missed payment, servicers can deploy short-term hardship tools such as temporary payment adjustments, fee relief, or structured forbearance. These measures can preserve account status and prevent negative reporting while financial stability is re-established.

From a portfolio perspective, credit preservation is often achieved through debt stabilization rather than score optimization. Effective strategies include:

Prioritizing housing and transportation obligations while containing high-APR revolving exposure

Structuring payments to slow or reverse balance growth during income disruption

Aligning repayment terms with realistic household cash flow to reduce re-default risk

Large-scale nonprofit counseling outcomes indicate that consumers who enter structured repayment arrangements experience declining revolving balances and subsequent credit score improvement relative to comparable peers. Financial institutions that facilitate early hardship enrollment similarly observe lower roll-through to deeper delinquency and improved cure durability compared with accounts routed through standard collections.

A performance-oriented approach

Financial institutions can reduce downstream losses by shifting resources earlier in the distress cycle. Friction-light hardship enrollment, proactive outreach before 30 days past due, calibrated short-term payment flexibility, and warm referrals to trusted nonprofit counseling partners all contribute to more durable outcomes.

Ultimately, credit performance during periods of stress is heavily influenced by how debt is managed in the earliest stages of disruption. Intervening before reportable delinquency and aligning repayment expectations with temporary income realities can help financial institutions protect portfolio performance while supporting household stability.

Money Management International is a nonprofit financial counseling organization that helps individuals manage debt and improve financial wellness. It offers services including budget and credit counseling and debt management programs.