White House releases national cybersecurity strategy
The White House released its strategy for securing the nation’s infrastructure and private sector against cyber threats.
President Trump signed an executive order directing federal law enforcement agencies to develop tools to better combat transnational criminal organizations responsible for cyber scams and fraud, and to establish a program to return seized or forfeited funds from...
The IRS issued proposed regulations for opening “Trump Accounts” for children and regarding a pilot program for contributing to the accounts.
Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.9% in January, with revolving and nonrevolving credit increasing 4.3% and 1.1%, respectively, according to the Federal Reserve.
While credit conditions are expected to continue softening over the next six months as the labor market faces challenges, they will hold relatively steady, according to ABA’s latest Credit Conditions Index.
The Financial Action Task Force has updated its lists of jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies in countering anti-money laundering, the financing of terrorism and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
