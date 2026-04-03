ABA DataBank: March nonfarm payrolls exceeded expectations
ABA economists believe the latest job market strength should support consumer loan demand and credit quality in the near future.
ABA economists believe the latest job market strength should support consumer loan demand and credit quality in the near future.
More than 10,000 veterans have lost their homes since the Department of Veterans Affairs ended a program that allowed them to delay paying their mortgages because of financial hardship, according to a news report.
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.46% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.77%.
The CFPB received more than 6.6 million complaints in 2025, according to the bureau’s annual report. Banks and other financial companies responded to more than 99% of complaints in a timely manner.
In recent months, multiple states have proposed and passed laws to tighten restrictions on convertible virtual currency kiosks, with Indiana becoming the first state to ban the machines.
The Treasury Department recognized the start of Financial Literacy Month in April by announcing that federal agencies will use the month to spotlight events, initiatives and public engagement opportunities designed to strengthen financial knowledge and financial security.
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